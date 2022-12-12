Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor Tie The Knot As Per Sikh Rituals; Farah Khan, Sonali Kulkarni Attend

Film producer Guneet Monga began her wedding festivities with fiance Sunny Kapoor a couple of days ago. After hosting a dance night, mehendi night and a party for friends, the couple finally tied the knot as per Sikh wedding rituals. Guneet and Sunny opted for an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, and they twinned in pastel colours on their wedding day.

While Sunny wore an off white sherwani with a sky blue turban and dupatta, Guneet looked beautiful in a sky blue and pink lehenga with heavy jewellery and golden kaleera. Sunny also reached the venue with a baraat and the couple posed for pictures outside the gurdwara as well.

After the wedding, the couple shared a statement while sharing pictures on social media. “We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year-long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to beginning our forever together,” the statement read as.

The Anand Karaj was attended by filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Sonali Kulkarni and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

On Sunday, the couple also hosted a cocktail bash for their industry friends, and it was attended by Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa, Neena Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty and many others.

Guneet has also been sharing pictures and videos from her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Guneet is finally getting married at the age of 39. She is the founder of her production house, named Sikhya Entertainment, and is known for her association with films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Part 2’, ‘Peddlers’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Masaan’, and ‘Pagglait’.