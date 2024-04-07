Govinda's Team REACTS To Vashu Bhagnani's Claim Of Actor Reaching Late On 'Hero No 1' Set

Bollywood actor Govinda gave several hits in the past like 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' among others. Recently, producer Vashu Bhagnani recalled that Govinda did not show up on set of 'Hero No 1' for three days in Switzerland and he had to stall the shoot. Now, In an interview, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has reacted to Vashu's allegation.
Expressing dissatisfaction over Vashu Bhagnani's statement, Shashi told ETimes, "I don't recall such an incident, and I was responsible for coordinating Govinda's film shoots. Even if he (Govinda) has been late for 2-3 hours in day, it must have been because of health reasons, or delay in flight. And even Vashu Bhagnani ji has admitted that even if Govinda ji was late, he completed his work on time."
Sinha added, "We all respect Vashu sir a lot. We have worked a lot with him during our initial days. I have been a link between actors and producers all these years. It doesn't make sense for him (Vashu) to say all these things now after all these years. If he has any issues, we are ready to sit down with him and work it out.''
In an interview with Reviewron Ronak Kotecha, Vashu said, “People can say whatever about Govinda, but I have a great track record with him and he has been very nice to me. Sometimes he was two hours late, or one hour early but he always finished the work."
Elaborating on the 'Hero No 1' incident, he said, “I called him and asked, ‘If you are not going to come, then we will come back.’ He got upset and said I am coming. He landed at 6 am. I went to pick him up at the airport. He sat in the van and we were not talking to each other for 10-15 minutes. Then he says ‘I want to shave’ and I thought where we would find a place that’s open at 6am. I took him to the petrol pump. We got a basic razor for one euro or something. In the bathroom there, he shaved quickly. At 7:30am, he gave the first shot. It was the number 1 song of the film. He finished 70 per cent of the song in one day. He wasn’t there for three days but he finished 70 per cent of it in one day. That’s worth appreciating."
Directed by David Dhawan, 1997 film 'Hero No 1' was a blockbuster. It also starred Karisma Kapoor opposite Govinda.