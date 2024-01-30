‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Unveils Some Familiar Faces Battling Against A New Spine-Chilling Threat

However, during the process of unearthing an ancient artifact, a malevolent force is triggered, and due to this, both the new and old Ghostbusters teams must unite to safeguard their home, their city and possibly, the whole world. Together, they need to embark on a mission to prevent, what they called a ‘second Ice Age,’ and battle against a formidable new entity known as the Death Chill, who is described as “an unimaginable evil, commanding an army of ghosts that has the power to kill by fear itself.”