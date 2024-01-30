The wait for the much-anticipated ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ isn’t long now. Sequel to the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ the makers of the film have dropped its trailer. This upcoming action comedy, marking the fifth instalment in the beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise, promises the return of some iconic characters from the original generation, as seen in the latest trailer.
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Unveils Some Familiar Faces Battling Against A New Spine-Chilling Threat
The trailer of the highly-awaited new 'Ghostbusters' movie has finally been unveiled.
Unlike ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ which brought back original villains like Zuul and Vinz Clortho, the trailer for the upcoming 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' showcases an entirely new threat. The forthcoming film is poised to offer viewers a fresh perspective by venturing into a never-seen-before experience with a new villain.
Unveiled by Sony Pictures, the trailer brings the Spengler family back to the place it all began - the iconic New York City firehouse. The 2-minute and 39-second trailer reveals a spectacular yet chaotic teamwork between the Spenglers and the original Ghostbusters, who have established a surreptitious research lab to elevate their ghost-busting capabilities to another level.
However, during the process of unearthing an ancient artifact, a malevolent force is triggered, and due to this, both the new and old Ghostbusters teams must unite to safeguard their home, their city and possibly, the whole world. Together, they need to embark on a mission to prevent, what they called a ‘second Ice Age,’ and battle against a formidable new entity known as the Death Chill, who is described as “an unimaginable evil, commanding an army of ghosts that has the power to kill by fear itself.”
But their mission is not only to save New York. The trailer suggests the looming possibility of the Ghostbusters organization facing a shutdown, so they also need to reaffirm their significance in the protection of the city.
From the trailer itself, it’s pretty evident that the makers have tried to capture the essence of both the supernatural and the nostalgic elements seamlessly. With suspenseful moments and comedic sequences, it’s eyeing to attract both long-time fans and newcomers alike.
Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, alongside Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton, who will be reprising their roles, Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt also join the cast.
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ has been directed by Gil Kenan, written by Gil and Jason Reitman, and produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld, and will hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.