From Celebrities To Brand, How Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet Is Shaking Social Media

Actor Richa Chadha's tweet on Galwan has become the most controversial statement coming from an actor in recent times it seems as her words didn't go down well with some of her industry colleagues and of course the netizens. Social media users are not forgiving actor Richa Chadha's for her 'Hi, Galwan' tweet and in the latest move, they are slamming brand Mamaearth for allegedly supporting Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet. The brand said in a tweet that Richa’s statement could be interpreted as a sign of the army's strength in Galwan Valley. The actress, who recently tied the knot with Ali Fazal has come under fire over her comment on the Indian Army and Galwan clash. Richa received severe backlash after she allegedly 'mocked' the Indian army and the martyrs of the Galwan valley incident. She tweeted 'Galwan says Hi.' However, hours later, the actress pulled down the post and apologised for the same.

Netizens were already fuming over Richa's Tweet, when Indian company Mamaearth in a tweet, which is now deleted, posted 'Galwan Says Hi’ are not conclusive and it’s about perspective'. Irked over the same, tweeple start posting the screenshot of Mama Earth’s comment with the boycott trend.

A user wrote, "Mama Earth has deleted its tweet. I used to buy their products for my little nieces and from now onwards I won't buy any of @mamaearthindia products and ask everybody in my vicinity to boycott their products. Enough is enough #BoycottMamaEarth. Another said, "I am throwing all products I am using of Mamaearth , if they are unable to find any offense in that tweet . Then here we are with our reply. #BoycottMamaEarth."

#BoycottMamaEarth Celebrities/Brands should understand (quickly) that there will be direct implications hurting Hindu sentiments/associating with anti-national wokism. Richa has still not issued a clarification which means her intentions were different to one u convey her. pic.twitter.com/KXC1uqiGaz — Samaskarebyaha (@samskarebyaha) November 25, 2022

#BoycottMamaEarth



When you try to be oversmart, this happens..was using one product from you but won't anymore, lots of replacements available in the market. pic.twitter.com/yeQBJFnNey — Priya T 🇮🇳 (@PriyaTats) November 24, 2022

The controversy started when Richa Chadha reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media for her choice of words.

In the statement, Dwivedi had said, "We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they can not imagine." - Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA"

As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decide to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement. However, her tweet received negative comment from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and vivek Agnihotri.