From 'Baazigar' to 'Maine Pyaar Kiya': A Look At 'Gajodhar' Raju Srivastava's Films

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58. He breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on September 21, after 41 days of hospitalization. He was admitted after he had a heart attack on August 10.

The popular comedian became a household name after his appearance in the 2005 comedy show, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' for being Gajodhar Bhaiyya. Before this big breakthrough, he was also part of the world of cinema since the early 1990s and has worked in films that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

Here is a list of the films:

Maine Pyaar Kiya: The Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer blockbuster film had Raju Srivastava in a very small role, where he could be seen cleaning a truck. However, he aced with his comic timing.

Baazigar: In this film, the comedia played Shilpa Shetty's college mate. If you watch the film again, you will remember him as one of the three students talking about her as she makes her entry in the college.

Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa: After 1993 starrer Baazigar, Raju Srivastava made a return with the 2001 film, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa. He played the character of a local don.

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna: Raju Srivastava once again collaborated with Govinda in the 2002 film, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna. He played one of the assistants of Govinda’s character Banne Khan.

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon: Raju Srivastava was also a part of this Hrithik Roshan- Kareena Kapoor starrer and the actor played latter’s domestic help.

Special Mention- Shaktimaan: Yes we know it’s not a film, but the comedian was a part of this iconic serial starring Mukesh Khanna in the titular role. He played the character of Dhurandhar Singh.

Raju Srivastava had later been a part of several films like Bombay To Goa, Bhavnao Ko Samjho and even Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi. He had also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss in its third season, and in Nach Baliye. He was last seen in India’s Laughter Champion, before he suffered a heart attack.