Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram: First Lyrical Song 'Pathala Pathala' Released

Actor Kamal Haasan will be seen in mass action thriller 'Vikram' releasing on June 3. First song from the movie 'Pathala Pathala' was released on May 11.

Kamal Haasan Instagram/ @ikamalhaasan

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:13 am

Superstar Kamal Haasan will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action triller ‘Vikram’. The film has high expectations especially after its action filled and intense teaser released. The audience is already awaiting the film as a result of the teaser and other promotional content. The makera on April 11, released the first lyrical song titled 'Pathala Pathala'.

Scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the first song from the movie is a groovy number. The lyrical version of song released on May 11 in the evening. The beat is thumping and assures of an energetic response from audience in theatre while watching it visually. Haasan matches the expectations with his moves in the song and audiences will be especially hooked to the shirt over head step. 

The surprise element here is that Haasan has also penned the lyrics and even lent his vocals for the song, making it more special. Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in an antagonist role, while Faahadh Faasil is also playing a powerful role in the movie. 

Besides playing the lead and lending his vocals for ‘Pathala Pathala’, Haasan is also producing the movie along with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International banner. ‘Vikram’ will also feature actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan as supporting cast. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Talking about the technical crew, there is composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj. ‘Vikram’ is set to hit the cinemas on June 3. 

