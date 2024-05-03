Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: Anuj Thapan’s Post Mortem Confirms Suicide Quashing Foul Play Allegations

Police added that around 12.30pm, an officer in charge of the prison was performing a regular check on the first floor when an inmate informed him that Thapan had not returned from the toilet. Thapan was found hanging from the window grille, with a rope looped around his neck. He was transported to GT Hospital, where physicians confirmed his death. On Thursday, Azad Maidan police filed an accidental death report, and because it was a custodial death, the matter was moved to state CID. Thapan, who has three previous convictions in Punjab, including one for shooting, was kept separate from his assistants, according to police.