Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: Anuj Thapan’s Post Mortem Confirms Suicide Quashing Foul Play Allegations

The preliminary investigation by the city crime branch into the suspected suicide of Anuj Thapan (26), an accused in the firing incident at Salman Khan’s Bandra mansion, has uncovered carelessness on the part of the guard stationed inside the Mumbai Police headquarters lockup. A careful review of CCTV footage from the two cameras inside the lockup an hour earlier shows Thapan restlessly pacing for about 40 minutes on the balcony before entering the lavatory, where he reportedly hung himself with a rug thread on Wednesday.
The preliminary post-mortem assessment ruled no foul play. “Preliminary findings suggest that the injuries are consistent with those typically associated with hanging,” reported TOI as per a source from the JJ Hospital.
The inspection revealed marks on the neck, but the full autopsy report will be released following histopathological examinations. Thapan’s viscera were retained for study, and because there were no claims, the body was held in cold storage. Police said there will be two inquiries: one under CrPC Section 176, led by the judicial magistrate, and another under CrPC Section 174, which requires the preparation of an inquest report in cases of suicide, murder, death by animal, machinery, or accident, or death under suspicious circumstances.
Thapan and Subhash Chander were detained in Punjab on April 24. The two of them reportedly provided two country-made handguns and 40 bullets to Sagar Pal and Vikas Gupta in Mumbai on behalf of Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin living in Canada. Pal and Gupta reportedly opened fire outside Khan’s home on April 14. A watch circular has been issued for Anmol, and police are seeking to take Lawrence into custody from the Gujarat jail where he is now presently.
Police added that around 12.30pm, an officer in charge of the prison was performing a regular check on the first floor when an inmate informed him that Thapan had not returned from the toilet. Thapan was found hanging from the window grille, with a rope looped around his neck. He was transported to GT Hospital, where physicians confirmed his death. On Thursday, Azad Maidan police filed an accidental death report, and because it was a custodial death, the matter was moved to state CID. Thapan, who has three previous convictions in Punjab, including one for shooting, was kept separate from his assistants, according to police.
“On learning that he would be in jail for a long period as MCOCA had been invoked, he may have panicked and may have decided to end his life. Suicide will have no impact on the case,” said an officer stating that there enough evidence against the ones who have been caught.
Thapan’s younger brother, a daily wage labourer, is due to arrive in Mumbai on Friday to collect his remains. Thapan’s lawyer, Amit Mishra, stated that the police did not disclose any information and that he first learned about the post-mortem at JJ Hospital from media accounts.
“Thapan’s family is refusing to believe that he committed suicide. The legal course of action depends on his brother,” Mishra said.