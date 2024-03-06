'Final Destination 6': Craig Perry Unveils Official Title As The Film Finally Heads Into Production

Sharing the news, Perry wrote, “After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honour the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing. I’m wholly grateful for the opportunity and humbly appreciate the sublimely talented team that has worked so hard to bring this to life. See you next year. PS: I know, I know, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we’ve had for three years and we’re keeping it, for now.”