'Final Destination 6': Craig Perry Unveils Official Title As The Film Finally Heads Into Production

The ‘Final Destination’ franchise has been one of the most-loved film series in the horror genre. The fifth film released in 2011, and despite a more than decade-long hiatus, it was confirmed last year that a sixth installment is currently in development. With no other information announced, this was enough to get hopes of the fans up.
Now, after a hiatus of 13 years, the creators of the ‘Final Destination’ franchise have an exciting announcement to make. The filming for the upcoming film has officially commenced. While specific details about the film, including the cast and plot, are being kept under wraps, producer Craig Perry and cinematographer Christian Sebalt took to social media to reveal its title: ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines.’
Sharing the news, Perry wrote, “After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honour the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing. I’m wholly grateful for the opportunity and humbly appreciate the sublimely talented team that has worked so hard to bring this to life. See you next year. PS: I know, I know, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we’ve had for three years and we’re keeping it, for now.”
As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether ‘Final Destination 6’ will mark the conclusion of the series. However, reports from last year do hint that the movie might potentially usher in a new and fresh approach to the franchise.
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ is being helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein. The script has been penned by ‘Scream 5’ writer Guy Busick. So far, there’s no official release date announced yet.
Now that the upcoming installment is officially in production, fans can expect more information about the project to be revealed in the near future. But viewers can at least gear up for yet another edge of the seat survival experience.