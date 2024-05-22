Fashion

‘The Apprentice’ Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Premiere: Bella Hadid, Cate Blanchett Among Others Spotted

Ali Abbasi’s latest film, “The Apprentice,” features Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong and more. It is based on Donald Trump’s early years in the real estate business. The film had its red carpet premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, and several celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Bella Hadid and more, attended the red carpet event.