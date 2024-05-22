Fashion

‘The Apprentice’ Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Premiere: Bella Hadid, Cate Blanchett Among Others Spotted

Ali Abbasi’s latest film, “The Apprentice,” features Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong and more. It is based on Donald Trump’s early years in the real estate business. The film had its red carpet premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, and several celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Bella Hadid and more, attended the red carpet event.

Cannes 2024 The Apprentice Red Carpet | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Sebastian Stan, third from left, director Ali Abbasi, Maria Bakalova, Amy Baer, Gabriel Sherman, Louis Tisne, Ruth Treacy, and Julianne Forde pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

1/9
Rawdah Mohamed
Rawdah Mohamed | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Rawdah Mohamed poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/9
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/9
Nadine Labaki
Nadine Labaki | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Nadine Labaki poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/9
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Maria Bakalova poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/9
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/9
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/9
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid | Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Bella Hadid signs autographs upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/9
Molly Manning Walker
Molly Manning Walker | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Molly Manning Walker poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/9
Julianne Forde, Ruth Treacy, Maria Bakalova, director Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan, Amy Baer, Gabriel Sherman, Louis Tisne, Martin Donovan, Daniel Bekerman, and Jacob Jarek
Julianne Forde, Ruth Treacy, Maria Bakalova, director Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan, Amy Baer, Gabriel Sherman, Louis Tisne, Martin Donovan, Daniel Bekerman, and Jacob Jarek | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Julianne Forde, from left, Ruth Treacy, Maria Bakalova, director Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan, Amy Baer, Gabriel Sherman, Louis Tisne, Martin Donovan, Daniel Bekerman, and Jacob Jarek, right, pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

