Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Fans Spot Deepika Padukone's Sister, Anisha Padukone, In 'Gehraiyaan'

An observant fan took to Twitter to share a snippet from 'Gehraiyaan', pointing out that Deepika Padukone added a personal touch to the film by including a childhood photo of her with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone Pinkvilla

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 7:46 pm

Actress Deepika Padukone has been on the receiving end of a lot of love from her fans and B-town friends for her latest film, 'Gehraiyaan,' which was released on Friday (February 11).

Among the numerous reviews and fan reactions on social media was a post by a fan who claimed to have spotted Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s sister, in the film.

The observant fan took to Twitter to share a snippet from the film, pointing out that Deepika Padukone added a personal touch to the film by including a childhood photo of her with her sister Anisha Padukone.

The fan tweeted a screenshot of the scene as well as the original photo.

Another fan noted that this wasn't the first time the actress had included a personal family photo in her film. Deepika Padukone in the film 2012 'Cocktail' had put a picture with her father Prakash Padukone in one of the scenes.

Actor Ranveer Singh also shared a stunning black and white photograph that went viral on the internet. Singh husband shared a photo of them locking lips as he lavished praise on her for her 'masterclass' performance.

Filmmaker Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' also features actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles, as well as actprs Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in supporting roles.

