Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brett Goldstein Win Supporting Actress, Actor In A Comedy Series

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards. While actor Brett Goldstein took the honour for the Best Actor in the same category.

Brett Goldstein, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Brett Goldstein, Sheryl Lee Ralph Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 10:18 am

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards. While actor Brett Goldstein took the honour for the Best Actor in the same category.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the award ceremony is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she took home the award for her role as Barbara Howard.

Ralph was in competition with actors Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks"), Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live"), Sarah Niles ("Ted Lasso"), Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso").

At the ceremony, Ralph accepted her award by breaking into song before a crowd.

While accepting the award she said: "This is what not giving up on yourself looks like," thanking 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson for being in her corner and helping get her to this point.

Goldstein was contending against his 'Ted Lasso' co-actors such as Toheeb Jimoh, Nick MohammedA and other names, including Anthony Carrigan ("Barry"), Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler ("Barry") and Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live").

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards Sheryl Lee Ralph Brett Goldstein Supporting Actress Comedy Series Supporting Actor Comedy Series Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka