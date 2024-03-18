Elizabeth Hurley On Filming Sex Scenes For Son Damian’s Directorial ‘Strictly Confidential’: I’m Relaxed In Front Of Him, He Looks Out For Me

Elizabeth Hurley is back in the news, and her latest flick ‘Strictly Confidential’ is creating a huge buzz all over social media. On one hand, the actress is seen in a big-budget flick after long, and on the other hand, it has been directed by her son Damian. So, it’s doubly special for her. However, the film entails quite a few racy sex scenes, which also featured Elizabeth Hurley. Considering it was her son calling the shots, was she comfortable filming those?
Talking to Access Hollywood, Elizabeth Hurley opened up about feeling ‘safe and looked after’ with her 21-year-old son guiding her through scenes. “But I’m relaxed in front of him, too. He looks out for me. I do have to be photographed in bikinis because it is one of my businesses – who likes to be photographed in bikinis? No one. It’s just, it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way, because you know the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily things I had always done in movies many times before, but having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after,” said Elizabeth Hurley.
Advertisement
Damian also was cool about it as he usually clicks his mom for her pics on social media and otherwise. “People find this really controversial. We’re in the business. Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life, so for us, it’s just not a thing. It’s just part of business. She takes my photos, I take her photos,” admitted Damian.
In the trailer itself, Elizabeth Hurley can be seen kissing co-star Pear Chiravara amidst a steamy sex scene. “I knew that in production, in the post, I knew he would look after me. So actually, it’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again,” said Elizabeth Hurley.
Advertisement
“We kind of felt in our comfort zone,” added Damian about working with his mom.
Working with her son was always in the books for Elizabeth Hurley. “He always said, ‘If I ever get to make a real film, will you be in it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, your first film, I will definitely be in," Elizabeth said in the same interview.
Damian further added, “I was 20 when we wrote it. We went out to the Caribbean, and we made it in 18 days – it was terrifying.”
For the unversed, ‘Strictly Confidential’ is an erotic thriller. It focusses on the character of a haunted young woman who starts getting fixated about the death of her best friend.