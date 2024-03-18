Elizabeth Hurley On Filming Sex Scenes For Son Damian’s Directorial ‘Strictly Confidential’: I’m Relaxed In Front Of Him, He Looks Out For Me

Talking to Access Hollywood, Elizabeth Hurley opened up about feeling ‘safe and looked after’ with her 21-year-old son guiding her through scenes. “But I’m relaxed in front of him, too. He looks out for me. I do have to be photographed in bikinis because it is one of my businesses – who likes to be photographed in bikinis? No one. It’s just, it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way, because you know the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily things I had always done in movies many times before, but having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after,” said Elizabeth Hurley.