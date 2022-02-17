Ekta Kapoor Reacts To People's Comments On 'Lock Upp', Says,

Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor are getting ready for the premiere of their AltBalaji show 'Lock Upp'. The show's trailer was released on Wednesday, and viewers immediately began comparing it to Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'. Ekta has now responded to the comparisons.

Ranaut will imprison 16 'controversial' celebrities for 72 days and hold them accountable in the hostage reality programme. The names of the candidates have not yet been revealed. One fan commented on YouTube, “I hope ki yeh show is bar k bigg boss 15 k season se hit ho (I hope this show becomes a bigger hit than Bigg Boss 15). Another one said, “She is the only one who can replace Salman Khan in Bigg Boss.”

Reacting to the comparative comments, Kapoor told Times Of India, “All captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality. It’s like saying did you ever get scared because one soap opera got compared with the other? There’ll be 10 shows, we will see them as same stories. But they have all worked on their own differences.”

“There is going to be constant comparison. People will say stuff. But captive reality and original captive reality will also have its differences. Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga," she further added.

Talking about the project, Ranaut told ANI, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most fearless show ever."



The show will be premiered on AltBalaji and MX Player from February 27. It is produced by Endemol Shine India.