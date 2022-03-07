Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' To Have A Digital Release

'Salute' directed Rosshan Andrews will star actors Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty. The film is now set to have a digital release instead of a theatrical release.

Dulquer Salmaan in 'Salute' Instagram - @dqsalmaan

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 6:43 pm

Malayalam crime-thriller ‘Salute’ starring actor Dulquer Salmaan, will be released on OTT streaming platform rather than in theatres. Due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, the film's original January 14 theatrical release date was pushed back.

The film which is backed by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films, will now release on SonyLIV. The news was announced on the streaming platform’s official Twitter handle on Sunday (March 6) late evening.

The lead actor also took to his Instagram account to share this update.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, ‘Salute’ will see Dulquer playing a cop in the film. It also stars actress Diana Penty.

Dulquer's recent release in the Tamil, romantic comedy ‘Hey Sinamika’ is still in theatres. The movie also features actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in leading roles. 

