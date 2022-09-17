Dulquer Salmaan: Comparing Shah Rukh Khan To Me Is Like Insulting Him

Actor Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Sita Ramam' is a hit and with that, many social media users started comparing the film's plot with Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's film 'Veer Zaara' that was also a love story. However, Dulquer has called these comparisons unfair for one reason.

Dulquer Salmaan said that he might have taken subconscious inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan for his role in the period drama, but it's 'insulting' the actor to compare the two of them. Dulquer told PTI, "He is such a model for all of us to follow. How he treats people, how he talks to them, how respectful he is with women. He is very special. I have grown up watching and loving his films like 'DDLJ'. He has always been an inspiration."

He added, "So, I am sure I have had influences in maybe how I interact with people, subconsciously. But comparing him to me is like insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan."

'Sita Ramam' is a poetic romance drama that also takes a mature and sensitive take on the conflict between India and Pakistan. 'Veer Zaara', which also starred Rani Mukerji in a pivotal role, told the love story of Shah Rukh's Veer, an Indian, and Preity's Zaraa, a Pakistani.

Sita Ramam, which released in theatres on August 5, started streaming on Prime Video on September 9.