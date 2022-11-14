Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Disha Parmar Talks About Her New Avtar In 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reacts to the show ending in December.
After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reacts to the show ending in December. Instagram/ @dishaparmar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 3:41 pm

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Disha Parmar talks about her new look in the show. While she is mostly seen in Indian wear, she will now be in formal attire. 

Currently, both Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha) met with an accident due to which Ram lost his memory and he no longer remembers that Priya is his wife. Now, to be with him always and take proper care of Ram, Priya will apply for the post of his PA in his office as Lovely.

Talking about the new look in the show, Disha said: "Priya is just trying to figure out a way to appear in front of Ram because, as everyone knows, he has forgotten about her and Pihu. She is worried since the doctors said that if he suddenly sees Priya in front of him, he would have effects. She has now found a way to go in front of Ram disguised as his PA."

Disha added more about her experience of getting into this new look and how much she relates to it.

"I'm quite liking it. It feels like a breath of fresh air whenever you try something different as an actor. The main difference between Priya and Lovely would be that Lovely would be seen wearing shoes, which Priya doesn't do but Disha adores them in her personal life."

"I'm definitely looking forward to trying something new since and I'm sure it's going to be fun. I'm hoping the fans continue to shower their love as they have always done," she concluded.

