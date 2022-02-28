Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gave The Voice For 'Paddington'

In the Ukrainian versions of 'Paddington' and 'Paddington 2', Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is now seen as the face of resistance to Russian military aggression, voiced the Peruvian Bear.

Did You Know? Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gave The Voice For 'Paddington'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 7:34 pm

There has been only depressing news that has emerged from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country last week. But there is some news about Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which has surfaced online and is doing rounds on social media. Now many would be aware that Zelenskyy had voiced the character of the beat ‘Paddington’ in the Ukrainian versions of the popular 2014 animated film, and its sequel that was released in 2017.

Chatter around the topic sparked when Black List founder Franklin Leonard revealed that Zelenskyy, who now stands as a face of bravery, had once voiced for ‘Paddington' bear. According to a report released on The Hollywood Reporter, 'Paddington' producer Studio Canal confirmed the news, adding that Zelenskyy in fact did voice the character of the bear in Ukrainian in both ‘Paddington’ and its smash hit 2017 sequel, ‘Paddington 2’.

Related stories

Ukraine-Russia War: Boxing Superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko Joins Ukrainian Armed Forces To Fight Invading Russians

Ukraine President Zelenskyy Asks PM Modi For Political Support

Biden Commits To Ukraine's Sovereignty And Integrity On Phone Call With Zelenskyy

Prior to becoming president, Zelenskyy was one of Ukraine's most popular and successful comedians, appearing in a number of films and television series. His political career, in fact, is a case of life imitating itself from movies. Zelenskyy was a schoolteacher who becomes Ukraine's president by accident after a video of him ranting against corruption goes viral in the hugely successful political satire series ‘Servant of the People’.

Zelenskyy's grassroots political party, Servant of the People, was founded as a result of the show's success. In 2006, the popular entertainer won Ukraine's version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays the bears' foster parent Henry Brown in the 'Paddington' films, tweeted his appreciation for the Paddington news related to the Ukraine President over the weekend.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Voice-over Paddington Bear Paddington 2 Russia Russia Invades Ukraine Franklin Leonard Studio Canal Hugh Bonneville Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes