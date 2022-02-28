Did You Know? Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gave The Voice For 'Paddington'

There has been only depressing news that has emerged from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country last week. But there is some news about Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which has surfaced online and is doing rounds on social media. Now many would be aware that Zelenskyy had voiced the character of the beat ‘Paddington’ in the Ukrainian versions of the popular 2014 animated film, and its sequel that was released in 2017.

Chatter around the topic sparked when Black List founder Franklin Leonard revealed that Zelenskyy, who now stands as a face of bravery, had once voiced for ‘Paddington' bear. According to a report released on The Hollywood Reporter, 'Paddington' producer Studio Canal confirmed the news, adding that Zelenskyy in fact did voice the character of the bear in Ukrainian in both ‘Paddington’ and its smash hit 2017 sequel, ‘Paddington 2’.

Prior to becoming president, Zelenskyy was one of Ukraine's most popular and successful comedians, appearing in a number of films and television series. His political career, in fact, is a case of life imitating itself from movies. Zelenskyy was a schoolteacher who becomes Ukraine's president by accident after a video of him ranting against corruption goes viral in the hugely successful political satire series ‘Servant of the People’.

Zelenskyy's grassroots political party, Servant of the People, was founded as a result of the show's success. In 2006, the popular entertainer won Ukraine's version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays the bears' foster parent Henry Brown in the 'Paddington' films, tweeted his appreciation for the Paddington news related to the Ukraine President over the weekend.