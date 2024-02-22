Did You Know? Emilia Clarke Survived 2 Brain Haemorrhages; She Almost Died At 25

Emilia Clarke has become a household name all over the world ever since she starred in ‘Game Of Thrones’. She recently was awarded an MBE by Prince Williams. She won the award alongside her mother, Jenny Clarke. The two of them together co-founded a brain injury recovery related charity called ‘SameYou’.
Not many would be aware that Emilia Clarke suffered two brain haemorrhages and she almost died at the age of 25. It was only around this time that they started the charity. The charity helps to focus on the rehabilitation of the patients who have suffered and getting them back to their proper life after they leave the hospital.
The MBE award recognises her work towards the service that she provided to people who were suffering from brain injuries.
Accepting the award, she said, “You spend a month in hospital, every day they tell you you’re going to die. And then you go home, and you have to live with that. I found that incredibly difficult, and my family found it incredibly difficult. You are so taken care of, and so supported, and then you are let out into the world. And it seems terrifying, and you feel like you are ill-equipped to be a normal person again because you have just been told that you are going to die every three seconds.”
Running a charity is definitely something that’s the hardest part of her life, said Emilia Clarke. “There are times when it feels like an uphill struggle that you don’t think you’re going to reach the top of at any point. There are lots of dark moments like that when you run a charity, and I speak for most people who run a charity who feel the same way. So to get something like this… it gives you such a boost of energy and momentum,” she said, as per a report by independent.co.uk.
On the work front, Emilia Clarke confirmed that she will be playing the lead role in ‘An Ideal Wife’. The film is about Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd.