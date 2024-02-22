Did You Know? Emilia Clarke Survived 2 Brain Haemorrhages; She Almost Died At 25

Accepting the award, she said, “You spend a month in hospital, every day they tell you you’re going to die. And then you go home, and you have to live with that. I found that incredibly difficult, and my family found it incredibly difficult. You are so taken care of, and so supported, and then you are let out into the world. And it seems terrifying, and you feel like you are ill-equipped to be a normal person again because you have just been told that you are going to die every three seconds.”