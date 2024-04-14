Designer Duo Shivan & Narresh Talk About Their Brand’s USP, Foray Into Home Textiles, And More

Today's consumer is inclined much more towards versatility and an effortless style to breathe that allows them to be expressed with a lot more individuality. They look at brands that are a canvas of self-expression rather than hide behind the brand to be seen as a cookie cutter personality. Be it apparels or homes, the consumers of today want to purchase experiences over products, which means products which allow them to have memorable experiences find a lot more value in their wardrobes. A brilliant example is why travel is so massive today for the new generation and every consumer industry today is driven by that experience and that emotion of escape.