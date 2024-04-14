Designer Duo Shivan & Narresh Talk About Their Brand’s USP, Foray Into Home Textiles, And More

Popular designer duo, Shivan & Narresh, recently launched a special capsule collection with myTrident, Trident Group’s brand specialising in luxurious home décor collections. The latest collection, which premiered at BharatTex on February 26, 2024, is inspired by destinations travelled making every set a collectible. A testament to the designer duo's innovative vision, the home textile collection is characterised by exceptional craftsmanship by Shivan & Narresh.
Now as the two venture into the segment of home textile, Shivan Bhatiya, Founder & Head Designer and Narresh Kukreja, Founder & Creative Director, SHIVAN & NARRESH, in an exclusive chat with Outlook India, opened up about the USP of their label, summer fashion trends to look forward to, and more. Excerpts from the interview:
Tell us the creative process behind the collection..
This collaboration embarked on an inspiring journey of deep diving into the distinctive hallmark prints of SHIVAN & NARRESH spanning over thirteen years. Inspired by our sojourns across the world, the collection curates bed linen and a range of towels from the lively cultures of South Korea, Japan to peaceful bike rides we did in Shekhawati region of Rajasthan and the historical beauty of Jaisalmer. The aim of the collaboration is to capture these diverse and rich experiences, converting our adventurous stories into beautifully designed print experiences for multitudes of SHIVAN & NARRESH Homes.
Is catering to the home textile segment a way forward for you both to make your aesthetic available to a wider audience?
The primary objective for Homes is to expand the experience of the SHIVAN & NARRESH lifestyle to the world, and partnering with Trident represents the most efficient way for us to provide Indian homes with an opportunity to introduce the SHIVAN & NARRESH aesthetic into their own environments, leading us to initiate this capsule collection of bed linen and towels.
What do you think is your USP as label SHIVAN & NARRESH?
The key USP for the brand is the Art prints that draw inspiration from travelling around the globe. Drawing 5 different holiday lifestyles (Swim, Resort, Cruise, Safari & Ski) encourages the brand to curate signature pieces which are extremely distinctive and have many personal stories to share which inspire and make us create these prints of art which go on to become incredible collectables and perfect conversation starters in any living space or on your body. Every object from the SHIVAN & NARRESH universe is dipped in this artistry of colour, style and countless experiences.
What are spring/summer fashion and home decor trends that we’ll witness?
This season, the spotlight is on storytelling through home decor, highlighting pieces that trigger personal reminiscences. Anticipate seeing elegantly styled table settings featuring table linens. The trend is also shifting towards versatile products, like tray sets that serve both functional and decorative purposes. Furthermore, the festive ambiance is amplified with scented candles, creating a perfect sensory experience for lavish festivities all year round. There is a marked shift of moving away from Pinterest homes and adopting homes with a lot more personality and character coming from the homeowners themselves.
Lastly, how do you think fashion has changed over the years, considering there’s a whole new generation of customers now that look at fashion differently?
Today's consumer is inclined much more towards versatility and an effortless style to breathe that allows them to be expressed with a lot more individuality. They look at brands that are a canvas of self-expression rather than hide behind the brand to be seen as a cookie cutter personality. Be it apparels or homes, the consumers of today want to purchase experiences over products, which means products which allow them to have memorable experiences find a lot more value in their wardrobes. A brilliant example is why travel is so massive today for the new generation and every consumer industry today is driven by that experience and that emotion of escape.