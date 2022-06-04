Day 1 Box Office Report: 'Major', 'Vikram' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'

This Friday was one of the most happening opening days at box offices across the country. Three big names, namely ‘Major’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, hit the cinemas on June 3.Here is a look at how they fared on Day 1 at the box office.

‘Major’ features actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role. It traces the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guard (NSG) commander, and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actor received an honorary medal from the Black Cat Commandos for his performance. The film was shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam.

The film made 13.40 Crore Rupees at the box office on Day 1.

The next big release was the Tamil movie ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan. Its plot revolves around the murders of police officers by a drug syndicate. Haasan plays the role of the father of a martyred officer. The film made 23.40 Crore Rupees on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu alone and is expected to gross 100 Crore Rupees in the state soon. It also fared well in Kerala and Karanataka, as well as international markets.

The final blockbuster release of the day was ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar. It chronicles the life of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was also the Bollywood debut of the 2017 Miss World Winner Manushi Chhillar. It was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It made 10.70 Crores on Day 1 at the box office.

The success of these films shows signs that film industries across the country are recovering well from the pandemic and the audience is eager to go to the theatres.