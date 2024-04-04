‘Civil War’: 5 Hidden Gem Movies Which Bring A Spotlight On War Correspondents

Journalists navigating the perilous landscapes of war-torn zones offer riveting tales, often underscored by powerhouse performances. The upcoming ‘Civil War’ also offers an in-depth insight into the same. The film is set to release on April 12 all over, but much before its release it has already started creating an immense buzz for itself. The numerous screenings of the film across the world are testament to the rising popularity of the film.
So, what is the film all about?
Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ will have you clutch your seat from the get-go and is unlike anything Garland has made so far. It may echo other films but spotlights the challenges journalists face in a world teetering on the brink of extreme polarization like no other movie ever has. It follows four journalists, led by Kirsten Dunst in a gritty avatar, trying to beat others in getting the scoop of a lifetime – a word from the President, especially before rebel troops can reach him. The movie is a visceral mirror to war-torn journalists on a quest, detaching themselves from the political polarisation feeding the civil war around them in a future United States.
Now if that’s interesting to you, we have some more films where journalists have been in the midst of war-torn countries. These films have been hidden gems in the history of cinema. So, without further ado, here’s a curated selection of timeless cinematic gems covering the harrowing journeys of reporters amid global turmoil dominating our headlines:
1. ‘Foreign Correspondent’ (1940)
A seminal work by Alfred Hitchcock, this spy thriller set during World War II follows an American reporter uncovering enemy agents in London, providing a unique perspective on the dangers faced by journalists during wartime.
2. ‘The Year Of Living Dangerously’ (1982)
Directed by Peter Weir, starring Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver, and set in Indonesia, this classic film portrays a reporter navigating critical relationships and dangerous choices amidst a Communist insurgency.
3. ‘Under Fire’ (1983)
Directed by Roger Spottiswoods, this war drama is set in Nicaragua and follows three journalists entangled in political intrigue during the last days of the corrupt Somozoa regime.
4. ‘The Killing Fields’ (1984)
Directed by Roland Joffé and set in Cambodia, this film depicts a journalist trapped in the country during Pol Pot's brutal 'Year Zero' cleansing campaign, showcasing the bond between reporter and local translator amidst the Khmer Rouge terror.
5. ‘Salvador’ (1986)
Inspired by the experiences of American photojournalist Richard Boyle during El Salvador's civil war, this film, directed by Oliver Stone, delves into the lethal violence and hard choices faced by war correspondents.
