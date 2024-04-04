‘Civil War’: 5 Hidden Gem Movies Which Bring A Spotlight On War Correspondents

Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ will have you clutch your seat from the get-go and is unlike anything Garland has made so far. It may echo other films but spotlights the challenges journalists face in a world teetering on the brink of extreme polarization like no other movie ever has. It follows four journalists, led by Kirsten Dunst in a gritty avatar, trying to beat others in getting the scoop of a lifetime – a word from the President, especially before rebel troops can reach him. The movie is a visceral mirror to war-torn journalists on a quest, detaching themselves from the political polarisation feeding the civil war around them in a future United States.