Cher, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige Among 2024 Nominees For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced this year’s slate of nominees, with 10 first-timers.

On Saturday (Pacific Standard Time), the Cleveland museum and hall of fame revealed a list of 15 artistes eligible for induction at this year’s ceremony: Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade, reports People magazine.