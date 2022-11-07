Cher, 76, Confirms Romance With Alexander Edwards, 36

Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Cher And Alexander Edwards
Cher And Alexander Edwards Instagram

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 9:27 pm

Singer Cher has confirmed her romance with music producer Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards and hit out at critics of their 40-year age gap.

The 'Believe' hitmaker, 76, set tongues wagging over the weekend when she posted a photo of her 36-year-old beau - who has three-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose, with a red heart emoji on Twitter at the weekend, days after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on November 2, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Responding to those calling out their age difference, Cher snapped back: "I'm Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate Doesn' Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone."

When another user questioned Alexander's "motives and intentions", she replied: "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain I DONT GIVE A (plane emoji) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, with whom she had a 16-year age gap. The music legend has been married twice before to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker's pal previously revealed what she looks for in a man.

She said: "He has to be self-assured and funny. She loves to laugh. Strength and independence are musts. She hates neediness, whining, complaining - that completely turns her off."

Cher has also dated the likes of Warren Betty, 85, David Geffen, 79, Richie Sambora, 63, and 62-year-old Val Kilmer.

