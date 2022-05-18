Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor husband Abhishek Bachchan, together with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, arrived at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Several fan accounts took to Instagram to share footage and photos of the family at the airport and outside their hotel. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan smiled for the cameras, Abhishek Bachchan opted not to. For their journey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose an all-black ensemble, Abhishek chose a blue sweatshirt and denim, while Aaradhya Bachchan wore a pink sweater and denim, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen holding Aaradhya Bachchan's hand close to her and posing for the camera as they departed the airport in one of the photos. Abhishek Bachchan was spotted looking down behind his wife. Outside the airport, a person was seen giving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a bouquet and shaking hands with her in a video.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan grinned as they posed for the camera with numerous guests as they arrived at their hotel. Abhishek Rai Bachchan was spotted gazing away once again before entering their hotel. Aishwarya Rai Rai Bachchan flashed a thumbs-up sign, blew kisses to her fans, and waved before entering the building. Outside their hotel, a large throng shouted her name and cheered her on.

The family was recently seen flying from Mumbai to Cannes, where they would be attending the Cannes Film Festival. In 2002, Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut. At the film festival, she will be seen alongside a number of celebrities from across the world.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in the Tamil film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring actors Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. The film will be released in theatres on September 30th. ‘PS-1’ is based on Indian writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's famous Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan and is the first of a two-part bilingual series.

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in ‘Dasvi’ with actors Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is available on Jio Cinema and Netflix as a direct-to-digital release. Tushar Jalota directed the film, which is produced by Indian film producer and director Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.