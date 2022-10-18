Camila Cabello Deleted Dating App After 24 Hours Because Of One DM

'Havana' singer Camila Cabello says she deleted a dating app after just 24 hours because one message made her question people's "intentions".



The 'Havana' hitmaker, who split from ex Shawn Mendes in November 2021, gave online dating a try but she decided to scrap the idea because she couldn't figure out people's "intentions" when it came to her life in the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I was on a dating app for, like, 24 hours then I left. The first guy that DM'd me was like aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird cause somebody could be using me... You don't know their intentions."



The 25-year-old singer admitted she prefers a different method of making a connection with potential flames.



She added: "When you are just trying to make friends, you're gonna meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."



Meanwhile, Camila recently admitted she wants to "reconnect" with her Latin heritage by embracing the huge family occasions that her own parents and grandparents grew up with, and hopes to offer her own children similar experiences one day.

