BTS' Butter Gets Beaten Up By Pasoori As Most Googled Song In 2022

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s viral hit Pasoori has beaten BTS’ Butter to be the most Googled song in the world this year according to Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ rundown. It captures the biggest trends in search on the popular search engine over the past 11+ months and Pasoori is in the category of the top songs that subcontinental melodies have beaten global hits.

Pasoori, a Punjabi song sung by Ali and Shae Gill, was released on the 14th season of Coke Studio earlier this year and became a viral trend on social media later.

Sethi and Gill have recently taken to their social media handles to express how overwhelmed they both are after the song's success. Sethi also detailed the making of Pasoori, to elaborate on the thought that went into creating the audio-visual treat. Sharing snippets from behind the scenes, Sethi wrote in a post on his Insta: “Moments from the set of Pasoori – trending since two days in a row, fastest 1M views this season, yada yada. We hadn’t finished writing lyrics until 12 hours before the shoot." He even revealed that he contracted Covid-19 in the process, on the set.

“But what an insanely fulfilling project from start to end. Xulfi took many risks and indulged all my fancies, I am indebted to you and so grateful. Abdullah Siddiqui, you are an absolute unicorn — I still can’t fathom how you banger-ified what was just a ditty in my head? Saima Bargfrede I want your hair, Fatima Butt, I want your rings, Kamal Khan, let’s make a video in Austin? And Shae, I’ve had a hundred people tell me you are ‘the Dua Lipa of Pakistan’. You are you, and there’s no one like you,” he shared, almost in awe of everyone involved in the project to ensure his fans know it takes real team work to make any dream work."

Meanwhile BTS have another song in the top 10 category which is Dynamite along with Imagine Dragons (who have Enemy and Believer at the 5th and 6th spots respectively).

Two Indian songs have also found place in the top 10 and this includes Aditya A’s Chaand Baaliyan and Srivalli, the song from last year’s Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise. The data from Google mentions Javed Ali as the singer of Srivalli which implies that it is the Hindi version of the song that ranks here. The original Telugu version has been sung by Sid Sriram. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Ainsi bas la vida, a 2014 song by French performer Indila, sported the number 8 spot and Backstreet Boys’ 1997 smash hit Everybody, took the number 9 position.