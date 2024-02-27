Will we get to see more of Captain Marvel in Marvel’s upcoming movies? Actress Brie Larson is keeping mum about it.
Given the surprising underwhelming performance of the 2023 film ‘The Marvels’ in theatres, the trajectory of Brie Larson’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain. A direct sequel to the movie seems to be pretty unlikely as of now. However, even if that doesn’t pan out, Larson might still make a return as Captain Marvel in other MCU movies. When questioned by Extra about the same at the 2024 SAG Awards, the 34-year-old actress shook her head and responded, “I don’t have anything to say about that.”
Back in November 2023 after the release of ‘The Marvels,’ in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Larson expressed that she thinks “there is still so much inside of Carol” that can be explored in the upcoming movies. “I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn’t been and I really loved that for her. I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her. So I think that there is just so much more to go,” she said. When asked if she’d be making a special appearance in any MCU movies planned, she responded, “I don’t want Marvel to come for me. But there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to.”
For those caught unversed, ‘The Marvels’ serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film ‘Captain Marvel,’ and also starred Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Lewis, and Park Seo-joon. Helmed by Nia DaCosta, it received low box office collections, earning $47 million during its opening weekend, marking the MCU’s weakest-ever box office debut.
While a sequel to ‘The Marvels’ has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios, it’s unknown whether Brie Larson would be getting another stand-alone film for her superhero character as of now.