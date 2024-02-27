Back in November 2023 after the release of ‘The Marvels,’ in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Larson expressed that she thinks “there is still so much inside of Carol” that can be explored in the upcoming movies. “I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn’t been and I really loved that for her. I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her. So I think that there is just so much more to go,” she said. When asked if she’d be making a special appearance in any MCU movies planned, she responded, “I don’t want Marvel to come for me. But there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to.”