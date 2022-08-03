Bollywood Celebrities Share Their Favourite Emojis After WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature

Everyone loves emojis as It's the language and expression of the current digital age. Consumers across the world are happy that Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that reactions on WhatsApp are expanding to include a full emoji keyboard and this means people can now use any emoji when reacting to a message on WhatsApp. Not only this, he also shared his favourite emojis as part of the announcement.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also posted on his Facebook and Instagram accounts about the update. “We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp. Some of my favourites: 🤖🍟🏄‍♂️😎💯👊” , he wrote.



So now that the entire social media is celebrating this new change, why should our Bollywood celebrities be left behind as they took the opportunity to share their favourite emojis on Whatsapp and how it saves them most of the time.

💃🏼 “This is my favourite emoji because it perfectly captures who I am: graceful, elegant, confident , self- assured, and carefree: Muskan Kalra.

👉😎👉 “I love not one but 2 emojis. Used in a combo. I guess it’s self explanatory why these are my favourites.” - Shreyas Mendiratta

🙋🏻‍♀️ “Because a beautiful hello with a smile makes everybody's day: Mouni Roy

My favourite is the new face melting one. It’s hilarious and I use it whenever I want to say I feel exhausted: Lisa Mishra

Melting face emoji is a go-to one off-late since it can be used in multiple situations: Mrunal Thakur - Actor

This new all-my-heart emoji is the perfect way to show all my love to my near and dear ones! Nushrratt Bharuccha

🤷🏻‍♂️ “It can literally be used anywhere! For me this emoji means “It is what it is”. Varun Sood.

🎧 “Always music for me! That’s my WhatsApp status too!” Neeti Mohan – Artist, @neetimohan18

😂 “This one because I have crazy friends along with a crazy sense of humour so I like to laugh a lot!” Bipasha Basu.

🤍 “My most loved and most used emoji since white is my favourite colour!” Sahher Bambba

🤗 ”Its just so easy to convey warmth and affection with this emoji!” Aparshakti Khurana – Artist, @aparshakti_khurana