Home Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was ‘Not Taking Up Work’, Says ‘I Wanted To Have A Baby’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced via social media pictures that the two are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu instagram.com/bipashabasu

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 6:04 pm

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016, around a year after meeting on the sets of the film ‘Alone’ in 2015. After being married for almost six years, the couple, on Tuesday, announced that they are expecting their first kid together. They shared the news by sharing Bipasha’s beautiful maternity photoshoot on social media. 

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed how they were trying to have a baby before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they had to put it on hold.  "The plan was definitely to focus on that in life. I was actually not taking up any kind of work, because I wanted to have a baby, then start working immediately again. It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn't know where the world was going, so for one year we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," the actress said,

Bipasha also talked about the day she got to know she is pregnant. Recalling the time, she said, "It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother's house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother's dream that me and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this."

While sharing pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, Bipasha and Karan had earlier written, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

Work wise, Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series ‘Dangerous’ in 2020.

