Ben Affleck's Mother Taken To Hospital Ahead Of His 2nd Wedding

Hollywood star Ben Affleck's mom was injured ahead of his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.



After she fell off a dock at the 'Gone Girl' actor's home, Christopher Anne Boldt was rushed to St. Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah, Georgia, reports aceshowbiz.com.



According to Daily Mail, Christopher took a tumble at Affleck's house where he will hold his second wedding to JLo. She reportedly injured her leg following the incident. He later called a ambulance.



The 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice' star and the 'On the Floor' hitmaker also went to the hospital to accompany his mom. She was seen wearing a summer dress at the medical centre while her husband sported a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap as he smoked a cigarette, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Prior to the incident, JLo, Ben and their kids took a trip to Glow Med Spa ahead of their lavish three-day wedding. The spa's owner Courtney Victor said the family looked so "happy".



She told People: "They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit."



Speaking about the 'Hustlers' actress, Courtney said: "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride... The group was so low-key and gracious."



JLo has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben has Violet (16), Seraphina (13), and Samuel (10) with former spouse Jennifer Garner.



JLo and Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas last month.



However, at their second nuptials, the pair will be joined by friends and family. Their rehearsal dinner was reportedly held on August 18 followed by the ceremony the following day and a barbecue on Sunday.



The wedding will be officiated by podcaster and former monk Jay Shetty.