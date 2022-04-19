Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Badshah To Make International Debut With J Balvin And Tainy

Rapper Badshah, is all set to mark his international debut with artists J Balvin and Tainy on April 22.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 8:31 pm

Indian rapper Badshah is making his international debut with ‘In da getto’ maker J Balvin and Tainy, who is known for ‘I can’t get enough’. Badshah has given songs like ‘Abhi too party shuru hui hain’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Garmi’ and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’. He has now collaborated with Balvin and Tainy for the track ‘Voodoo’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Badshah made the announcement via his Instagram account and shared a picture of the album cover where he is posing with Balvin and Tainy. He captioned it, "Namaste India Colombia Latino gang. We coming this Friday 22nd April 2022! #Voodoo @#jbalvin @tainy leggooo”

Balvin also commented on the post and wrote “India” followed by several heart emojis. ‘Voodoo’ is all set to hit the charts on April 22. 

