Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Release Date Postponed To May 27

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial ‘Anek’. As per the initial announcement, the film was slated to be released on May 13, however, now the release is postponed to May 27.

Producers including Sinha and Bhushan Kumar decided to shift the release to avoid the clash with actor Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ at the box office.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the decision will help both the films in getting fair share of the audience attention.

“Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of ‘Anek’ to the 27th May. With this move, both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ will receive their fair share of the audiences’ attention," Widhani said in a statement.

YRF has also decided to attach the trailer of 'Anek' with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Kumar said it was important to support each other as the film industry recovers from the pandemic losses.

“Both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ are very promising films and we are also excited to have the ‘Anek’ trailer attached to ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’," he said.

Sinha said they want the viewers to enjoy both the films in a "spaced out manner".

“A lot of hardwork and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of ‘Anek’ by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner.”

'Anek' is jointly produced by Kumar’s T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. The film marks director's second collaboration with Khurrana post 2019 film 'Article 15'.

[With Inputs From PTI]