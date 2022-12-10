Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ayushmann Khurrana Made A Major Career Decision Inspired By Shah Rukh Khan

Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Made A Major Career Decision Inspired By Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was most recently seen in 'An Action Hero', is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan - to the extent that he studied mass communication because of him.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 4:25 pm

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was most recently seen in 'An Action Hero', is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan - to the extent that he studied mass communication because of him.

SRK had enrolled for a course in mass communication Jamia Millia Islamia, but left to pursue his acting career.

Talking about the same, the 'Vicky Donor' actor said: "I am a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan. In fact, I even studied Mass Communication because of him. In my films, I have often dedicated some scenes to him."

He also revealed that he once saw SRK's 1997 release 'Dil To Pagal Hai' while standing for three hours straight inside a theatre in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann said: "I was in the seventh grade when 'Dil To Pagal Hai' was released. I still remember, I had gone on my cycle to buy tickets but the theatre was housefull. So, I stood behind and watched the whole film."

Ayushmann also had recently posed outside SRK's Mumbai bungalow, Mannat.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe