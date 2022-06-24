Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Pens Heartfelt Note On Receiving Praise For 'Faadu' Glimpse

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari expressed her gratitude in a note as she received praises for the glimpses of her upcoming web series 'Faadu'. It stars Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Pens Heartfelt Note On Receiving Praise For 'Faadu' Glimpse
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Instagram/ashwinyiyertiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 4:14 pm

'BreakPoint' maker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has penned a heartfelt note after she received praise for the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'.


Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note while thanking her well-wishers who loved and appreciated the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'.

"We just shared a snippet of our soon to be released passionate work #Faadu on #sonyliv But the unexpected love, oneness and encouragement from known, unknown well wishers who messaged me, @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal , @saumyajoshiofficial my Faadu team and creative, business partners at @sonylivindia @spnstudionext has been heartening," she said.

"It just wants me work harder and evolve as a storyteller. Thank-you & Gratitude," she added in the post.

The director has also shared the wrap-up of 'Faadu' while she shared a picture with the cast Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. 

'Faadu', a web series, is coming on SonyLIV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Nikkhil Advani Sets ‘Freedom At Midnight’ Series At SonyLIV

SonyLIV Bags Streaming Rights Of 'Tanaav', Indian Adaptation Of Israeli Hit Show 'Fauda'

Salt City: Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma And Gauahar Khan Starrer Family Drama To Release On SonyLIV

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Faadu Upcoming Web Series Sony LIV Praise First Glimpse OTT Shows Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study