Ashish Gokhale Shares How He Landed A Role In Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

Doctor-turned-actor Ashish Gokhale, who can be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, opened up on his journey that led to him landing the role in the latest webseries.

Ashish shared that he had emailed his portfolio and resume at Rohit Shetty’s office quite some time back. However, the twist came amid the Covid-19 restrictions when a call from the director’s office prompted an audition which he recorded at home.

He said: “Around three months later, I got a call that I was finalised to play this part. I was over the moon when I got the news.”

He also shared that working with Rohit Shetty was an experience that he will always cherish.