Art & Entertainment

Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’

Asha Negi, who plays an actress named Sanya Sen in the show 'Industry', has shared that playing a role close to her own life was a completely different experience for her.

Actress Asha Negi, who plays an actress named Sanya Sen in the show 'Industry', has shared that playing a role close to her own life was a completely different experience for her.

"My character Sanya is a television actor who wants to make it big in films, as she faces all the struggles and hustle that come with it. I feel the show is very relatable, as it accurately depicts what happens in the industry through not only my character, but all the other characters as well. It truly represents the reality of the industry,” the actress said in a statement. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress also found a personal connection with her role, making the portrayal even more profound.

"I have portrayed many characters in my acting journey, but playing a role so close to my own life made it more interesting and a completely different experience for me," she said. She also said that the series reflects the truth, not just about a television actor wanting to break into films, but about anyone trying to succeed in the film industry or any other medium. "There is always struggle... My character is very close to what my life is. I related to it right away when I first read the script," she added. Set in Mumbai, the show revolves around aspiring screenwriter Ayush Varma (Gagan Arora) who navigates through the film industry.

The show also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora, and Prosit Roy in key roles. 'Industry' is streaming on Amazon miniTV. Asha has been a part of web shows like 'Abhay', and 'Baarish', and TV shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Code Rode', and 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'.

