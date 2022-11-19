Asha Bhosle's Surprise, New 'Anupamaa' Twist Top Exciting Week Ahead On TV

Although the winter is approaching fast, the heat on-screen is only set to increase in the coming days. From Kajol's appearance in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' to the presence of Dharmendra and Govinda adding to an extravaganza of 'Indian Idol 13', there is a lot to look forward to for the audience.



Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10



The dance reality show judged by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has remained one of the favourite shows for dance lovers. This week, audience will witness special dance performances and choreographies dedicated to Bollywood actress Kajol and her iconic roles. Apart from it, Nia Sharma's best friend Krystal D'Souza and Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla will appear on the show to support them.



Furthermore, dance moves by semi-finalists Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Rubina Dilaik will become the centre of attraction. Also Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and director Shashank Khaitan will appear as celebrity guests for the promotions of their upcoming film �Govinda Naam Mera'.



'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Colors.



Indian Idol 13



Veteran actor Dharmendra and 'Hero No. 1' star Govinda will appear on the singing reality show on Saturday. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja along with their son Yashvardhan will also be a part. On the other hand, Sunday's episode will see the cast of �An Action Hero' Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat appearing as special guests.



Madhu Lakhotia, a �reverse singer', who can sing any song given to her with its lyrics reversed; Bhupinder Singh a traffic police officer uses entertaining songs inspired by Daler Mehndi to caution commuters against breaking the traffic rules; and ace singers Sachet and Parampara will be appearing on the show to support their favourite contestants.



'Indian Idol: Season 13' airs at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.



Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs



Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be appearing as a special guest on the show and will recreate the iconic look of Zeenat Aman by wearing sunglasses and singing her famous song 'Dum Maaro Dum'. She went down memory lane and share interesting anecdotes of her childhood days. She also revealed how Manna Dey named her Asha Tai and since then she is famous as 'Tai' all over the world.



Moreover, the contestants will be seen singing Asha's popular songs and Bharti Singh as host will be leaving everyone laughing out loud with her hilarious acts and jokes.



Singer Neeti Mohan is seen as a judge on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' along with Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik.



It airs at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.



Pandya Store



The family drama starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Krutika Desai Khan is among few of the popular shows of the channel. The story revolves around a middle-class family including an elder brother Gautam, played by Kinshuk Mahajan, his wife Dhara (Shiny Doshi), and his three brothers Dev (Akshay Kharodia), Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) and Krish (Mohit Parmar).



After Krish's marriage to Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna), the entire Pandya family is facing one or another issue. Dhara realized Shweta's truth and decides to get back in the house with the agenda of throwing Shweta out of Pandya Niwas. While the relationship between Shiva and Raavi (Alice Kaushik) is already going through a rough phase. Shiva has doubts about Raavi and thus Raavi decides to part ways with Shiva. Now, it has to be seen how Raavi proves herself right and what happens to her relationship with Shiva.



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein



The fictional show is quite successful in keeping its audience intact to the plot and storyline. Moreover, everyday ups and down in the lives of Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt, and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma makes it more interesting to watch and keep guessing what going to happen next.



As Virat has taken custody of his daughter Savi (Aria Sakaria), Sai is determined to take her back from him. He has already kept Sai behind the bars and tried everything to be with his daughter. But finally, Sai is out of jail and she takes Savi back from him.



The tiff between Sai and Virat continues over expensive gifts given to Savi and Virat bringing the admission form for an expensive school.

Virat has to change his son's school in order to keep him with Savi, which further upsets the family. Things go worst after his son met an accident because of Savi and this doesn't go well with anyone in Virat's family but he takes him to Savi's place and they all end up spending the night.



'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' airs at 8 p.m. on Star Plus.



The Kapil Sharma Show



The most popular comedy-based reality show hosted by well-known comedian Kapil Sharma will have some interesting banter between the host and the cast of the upcoming film 'Bhediya' including Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon along with their co-stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and director Amar Kaushik.



It will be an intriguing episode where the cast will share some interesting anecdotes. The director will go on to reveal how he thought of casting Varun for the role of a werewolf whereas he will reveal his preparations to play a wolf. Not only this, Varun will share how he and Abhishek used to mimic Akshay Kumar during the shoot of the film.



In another episode, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, and Jaideep Ahlawat who will be seen promoting their upcoming film 'An Action Hero'. During the conversation with the host, Ayushmann will reveal how he convinced his parents to allow him to do theatre.



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.



Anupamaa



The most popular daily soap starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role along with Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna.



In the recent episodes, it was seen how Anupamaa is upset because of her daughter Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) and she asked her to leave the house.



Later, Anupamaa and Anuj decide to go out along with their adopted daughter Anu (Asmi Deo). Pakhi curses her mother when she comes to know that she is going out thinking she never loved her.



Anupamaa has a certain dilemma in her mind before starting their trip. Whether her doubts come true or she enjoys in her trip with Anuj and Anu is yet to be seen. The show may witness new entries in coming episodes.



'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.



Splitsvilla X4



The dating-based reality show hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, will see Uorfi Javed making a wild card entry in the show. After her entry, she gets into an ugly fight with 20-year-old Sakshi Dwivedi, who is a social media star. She says that she doesn't get good vibes from Sakshi yet chooses her as a teammate.



Besides this there will be a huge fight between contestants Joshua Chabbra and Dhruvin Bhasin over a female contestant to a level where Sunny Leone had to intervene. The fight goes to an extent that Dhruvin calls Joshua 'a misogynist'



'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.



Bigg Boss 16



The 'weekend ka vaar' episode will see Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat entering the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. They will be talking about their upcoming film 'An Action Hero' and will have some fun moments with the housemates.



Moreover, Salman will be seen roasting the contestants and analysing their overall performance inside the house.



'Bigg Boss 16' airs from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors.



Imlie



The daily soap is continuously witnessing interesting twists. Megha Chakraborty seen as Imlie is now married to Atharva, played by Karan Vohra, and her innocence is somehow having a positive impact on Atharva and their marital life seems like getting better though he loves Chinnni, depicted by Seerat Kapoor, who is determined to marry him and playing all the tricks.



When foreign delegates visit Atharva's house, they assume Imlie to be the maid and Cheeni to be Atharv's wife. Cheeni makes Imlie serve wine to the guests and ensures that Imlie spills it on them. However, Imlie turns the situation around, Cheeni is irritated, Atharv is not comfortable in always hiding about his feelings for Chinni from her.



'Imlie' airs at 8.30 p.m. on Star Plus.