Arshina Sumbul: I Admire Sushmita Sen, She Created History; Would Love To Do The Same By Winning Miss Grand International

The grand Finale of Glamanand Supermodel India 2023 was held recently where 18 contestants competed for the Miss Grand India and Miss Tourism India titles. Arshina Sumbul from Jaipur was crowned as Miss Grand India. She will now represent India at Miss Grand International in Vietnam from October 3 to October 25.

Talking to Prateek Sur about how things are going on in Vietnam, Arshina Sumbul opens up about her exploits in the southeastern country. She says, “The day I reached Vietnam for my Miss Grand International pageant, I was amazed by its beauty. The tall buildings, traditional streets and scenic views gave the perfect balance of modernity and culture. This is my first visit to Vietnam but I’m definitely coming back here again. It’s actually my first ever international trip and I’m so glad it’s to represent my country at this beautiful place.”

“My journey so far has already made me learn and experience so much. And most importantly it taught me to be humble. The organisers and the staff here at MGI treat us like their family and that’s what makes this pageant stand out from the other pageants in the world. We all are treated with love and respect and at the same time we’re always encouraged to enjoy the process,” she adds while speaking of the kind of treatment she has been doled out yet at the prestigious event.

Speaking of her compatriots, she says, “I’m so glad I will be taking so many memories and friends for life. When I met the girls for the first time I was awestruck by their beauty and aura. All of them are so beautiful, talented and hardworking, giving equal competition to one another.”

A lot of beauty pageant contestants look up to some of the previous winners as their inspirations. Talking about her inspiration, Arshina Sumbul says, “Now before coming here to compete, I had my own journey. I started pageants when I was only 19 and finally, after 6 years, I got the chance to represent my country. I was always attracted towards pageants and the biggest reason behind that is my inspiration, Sushmita Sen. I remember watching her in movies and wondering if I’ll be able to reach there someday. And as I grew up, I realised that she’s a beauty queen as well which developed my interest in this industry. I’ve always loved her energy and that taught me to be humble and generous to people around you.”

How has she been prepping for the competition? “Before coming here, I prepared for all the aspects of MGI which is the 3Bs - Body, beauty and brain. With the help of my mentors, I managed to prepare for everything just in time. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I wish and hope to make my country proud,” she says.

She goes on to add, “The preparation for Miss Grand International is something which isn't an easy task. The contestant has to do the walk, talk, skin care, practice, communication etc but it's the team which works a lot behind it. Big thanks to my national director Nikhil Anand and the amazing team of Glamanand who have provided me with a beautiful wardrobe and the opportunity to represent India at one of the top 3 international pageants. They keep guiding me every day and the team helps me with all the necessary things for the pageant. My trainers Ritika Ramtri for my communication, dos and don’ts for the international pageant, question and answers, and Rajesh Ansyari for the ramp walk. They've been by pillars of strength as I had less than 10 days to train.”

On parting shots, she adds, “I admire Sushmita Sen as she went on to create history for India. I would love to do the same for my country by winning the first Miss Grand International pageant for India.”