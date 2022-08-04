Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Arjun Bijlani On Ranveer Singh’s Naked Photoshoot: Nudity Is Common In Hollywood Films

Arjun Bijlani has finally spoken up about his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-star Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot. Bijlani feels that nudity is very common in Hollywood films and doing such a shoot is always a person’s individual choice.

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:13 pm

Arjun Bijlani will soon be seen in Karan Johar's film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He spoke up about the ongoing controversy regarding the nude photoshoot of his co-star Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh posed nude for a popular international magazine, and a complaint has been filed against him for obscenity.

Talking about the same, Bijlani says that Ranveer Singh’s nude picture did not really deserve controversy. “It's Ranveer Singh's choice. It's not the first time an actor has gone full monty for the camera. Models and actors have done it often in the past. It's entirely an individual's prerogative. Filing cases against anyone doesn't solve anything. Nudity is common in Hollywood films which we all see. Even in OTT projects, nude scenes are there as per the script requirement. Everything that is nude is available online at the press of a mouse button. No one can stop that then why overreact to an actor's nude pics?” he says.

He adds that creating a controversy never solves anything. “Outrage doesn't help at all. Different actors may have a different mind set or thought process while deciding on such a photoshoot and it's their choice totally why should we even judge it? We have overgrown the era when two flowers were shown for consummation sequences. We should focus on other bigger things like pollution, traffic and protecting the environment rather than spending time and energy on focusing on an actor’s pictures,” he says.

The shoot for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ was recently wrapped up. Biljani had taken to social media to share pictures with Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit theatres soon.

