Aparshakti Khurana: I Try To Do Things That Make Akriti, Arzoie Happier, Proud

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says that he has become a better version of himself since the time his daughter, Arzoie has come into his life. “ I do try to take out more time for my family and I would like to believe that I want to become a hands-on father, “ he says in this conversation while talking about how his personal life has changed after becoming a father.



Aparshakti and his wife Akriti became parents to a baby girl on 27 August 2021.



The actor, the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, says that he tries to do things and that makes Akriti and his daughter happier and more proud. “Since the time Arzoie has come, she has brought everybody together even more. We as a family including bhaiya ( Ayushmaan), bhabhi ( Tahira Kashyap), and me and Akriti try not to take additional commitments after work and come back home to spend time as a family. It’s like a dream to see all of us sitting together at a dinner table,” says the actor and adds that “having good happy personal and professional graphs is very difficult in day and age like now but he is glad to be leading a great life.



“God has been kind and I don’t remember the last time somebody said anything wrong about my films or my personal and professional graphs. I think we have to be blessed to have this kind of life,” says Aparshakti.



Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with the sports biopic 'Dangal' (2016), which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and earned him several recognitions. He subsequently managed to play supporting roles in several other commercially successful films such as 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (2017), 'Stree' (2018), 'Luka Chuppi' (2019) and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' (2019). In 2021, he acted in 'Helmet', his first film as a solo lead, and will again be headlining ‘Berlin’.



The actor is currently seen in ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’, a crime thriller film directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by T-Series. It also stars R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar.



This is the first time Aparshakti will be seen as a Kashmiri terrorist in the film. Talking about if he had any inhibitions about taking up the role, the actor says, “Not really, there is no second thought and especially coming from space when you did back-to-back light-hearted films, I was looking for scripts that have X factor and puts me out there and let people know that apar can do this as well. “



And he had a great time shooting with Madhavan.



“The experience was beautiful and I must tell you that whichever colleges I went to promote our film, it was great to see the faculty, the members, the teachers, and everyone drooling over him. He is such a senior artist and I have always been a big fan of his films like ‘ 3 Idiots’ and very recent 'Rocketry'," he says