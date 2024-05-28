Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sen Offers A Peek Into Her Shoot Day In Bangkok; Drops Pic Munching Chips

Actress Anushka Sen on Tuesday shared glimpses from her visit to Bangkok, Thailand, as the diva is in the vibrant city shooting for her upcoming project.

Anushka Sen
Anushka Sen Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.2 million followers, shared a series of photos, where we can see her wearing a breezy half sleeves magenta pink colour dress, with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit in between. She has opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a messy bun.

Anushka accessorised the look with black sunglasses and white sneakers. The 'Jhansi Ki Rani' fame diva can be seen munching upon some chips. The post is captioned as: "Shoot day in Bangkok".

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Anushka has also featured in web show 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'. She also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

