Anushka Sen Offers A Peek Into Her Shoot Day In Bangkok; Drops Pic Munching Chips

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Anushka has also featured in web show 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'. She also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'