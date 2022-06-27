Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Anil V Kumar Opens Up On Directing 'Kundali Bhagya' After Five Years

The director of 'Kundali Bhagya', Anil Kumar, opens up about the making of his show and his association with Ekta Kapoor.

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 3:17 pm

Director-producer Anil V Kumar is all set to return to 'Kundali Bhagya' after a span of five years. He talks about directing the show and the changes in the storyline of coming episodes.

"It's nostalgic because I had launched 'Kundali Bhagya' when it started and now when I am back, it's taking a leap with some old and some new faces. When you start the show, you create each character as per the maker's vision. And every aspect counts. It all starts with a thought, then writing, a maker's vision and direction in making the characters in a way that the viewers will like."

"Now, the show has grown and there is an element of freshness again," he says.

Talking about the storyline of 'Kundali Bhagya', he adds: "When a show takes a leap, I always consider it as a new show because of the growth in each character, their interpersonal relationships change and the change is for the better! It's an interesting storyline and relatable. I am hoping that the viewers will like it and love them more."

Talking about his association with producer Ekta Kapoor, he says: "It was just at the start of my career in direction when I was shooting in Shirdi when I met Ekta. Ekta had come for darshan and she saw me and my work. The next thing I remember was I got a call from Balaji Telefilms. I was with Balaji for a major part of my career. They are very close to my heart, we are like family. I cannot describe the association in words, that respect, love comes from within."

[With Inputs from IANS]
 

