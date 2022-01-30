Filmmaker Anil Pavipudi’s entertainer, ‘F3’s’ talkie part has been wrapped up. The movie stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in lead roles. The film is set to release in theatres on April 28. ‘F3’ is sequel to blockbuster ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’

While actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play the lead roles opposite Daggubati and Tej respectively, Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a comical role in the film.

Meanwhile, the movie's entire talkie portion has been completed, leaving only one song to be completed. Post-production on the film is also underway.

'F3's' promotional activities will begin in the first week of February. Other notable actors include Sonal Chauhan, Pragathi, Pradeep, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, and Srikanth Ayyengar. 'F3' has high expectations, and the non-theatrical rights have fetched astronomical prices.