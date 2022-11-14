Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Anil Charanjeett Talks About Playing Jhandu Singh In ‘Thai Massage’ Starring Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu

'Thai Massage' is a heartwarming story of Atmaram Dubey (played by Gajraj Rao), and how he undertakes an adventurous trip to Thailand.

Anil Charanjeett As Jhandu Singh In ‘Thai Massage’
Anil Charanjeett As Jhandu Singh In ‘Thai Massage’ PR

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 1:06 pm

Anil Charanjeett, who has made us giggle with his unique characters in films like ‘Golmaal Again’ and ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, is back with another comedy project, 'Thai Massage.' The trailer for the film already took the internet by surprise and the audience could not get enough og Anil's cool dude-in-dreads look from the film.

The actor portrays Jhandu Singh, a taxi driver in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. He knows the city's every nook and cranny. Once you sit in his taxi, he'll leave you with an unforgettable impression. Anil as Jhandu Singh has piqued everyone’s interest, hasn't he? His character is also a wannabe rapper, and his avatar with dreadlocks, chains, rings, and bracelets add to his role. More so, he has perfectly sunk under the skin of the character. 

Within just a few seconds, he has created a strong impact on the audience, and now they cannot wait to see more of Jhandu Singh in the film. 

Sharing a memory from the film, Anil told Outlook, "When we were shooting for the song 'Do You Wanna Boom Boom,' everybody on the streets started calling me, 'Hey look, Captain Jack Sparrow.' It felt good, not to me but to Jhandu Singh, the character. He was on cloud nine."

Sharing his experience, he added, "I am happy to be a part of Thai Massage, and I really enjoyed playing my character, Jhandu Singh. I have put my best foot forward, and I'm sure that Jhandu will create a strong impact on you with his solid punches."

The film is a comedy and drama rolled into one package. Besides Anil, the cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, and Alina Zasobina. The film is directed by Mangesh Hadawale, and hit the screens on November 11. ‘Thai Massage’ is bankrolled by T-Series Films, Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment.

On the work front, Anil has done films of different genres and his versatility knows no boundaries. He was also seen in ‘Shershaah’, apart from starring in films like ‘Sanju’, ‘Raees’, ‘PK’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, among others. He has multiple interesting projects in the pipeline, which include ‘SarCar Ki Seva Mei’ and ‘Cirkus’. 

