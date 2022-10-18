Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Angad Bedi Says Films Are Best Suited For Big Screen Experience

Angad Bedi
Angad Bedi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 2:15 pm

Actor Angad Bedi, who will be returning to the big screen after three years with 'Ghoomer', feels that films are made for the big screen. However, he mentions that he loves the OTT content as well. 

His last film 'Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl', which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, was a streaming movie but was originally meant to be released in theatres.

Sharing his thoughts on the medium of OTT and theatres, Angad says, "As movie actors, we love connecting with the audience and the theatre is the place where you immediately get the verdict of the audience. Though I am a huge fan of OTT, I believe movies are for the big screen."

He further shares that the team has made an engaging film in the form of 'Ghoomer', "It's going to be a great movie with a beautiful story to tell, and I can't wait to see how it turns out when it hits the big screen."

'Ghoomer', directed by R Balki, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi. Angad's last project was a short film, 'The List', which also starred Kirti Kulhari, his co-star from 'Pink'. The film is available on Amazon MiniTV for free.

