Andrew Scott Breaks Down His Sinister Character In 'Ripley', Says He Can Understand Him

Andrew Scott’s latest starrer, ‘Ripley’, was released worldwide on Netflix yesterday. Ever since its release, the limited series has become the talk of the town. Fans are praising Scott’s performance and the cinematography of the show. In a recent interview, the lead actor broke down his character. He talked about how he found human traits in his bone-chilling role as Tom Ripley.
In a conversation with Variety at the ‘Ripley’ premiere, Andrew Scott talked about playing the role of Tom Ripley. He talked about how his character is an isolated and lonely figure. He said that it was these qualities that helped him portray the character with ease. He said, “He’s an outsider and he’s somebody who’s quite downtrodden and somebody who’s brilliantly talented who’s on the outskirts of society. He’s a lonely — or at least an isolated — figure. And he’s put into this world full of people who are very entitled and confident, and so there was plenty of him that I found easy to attach to.”
Advertisement
Scott continued, “I always say he’s not a natural-born killer. He’s not bloodthirsty. He’s invited into this world; he doesn’t seek it out. And then the darkness within him emerges. So, I feel like there’s a lot of him that I can at least attempt to try and understand.”
The actor talked about how Ripley observes people and that is similar to what actors do. Written, directed, created, and adapted by Steven Zaillian, ‘Ripley’ follows Tom Ripley on his quest to convince Dickie Greenleaf to return to the stateside from Italy. However, things do not go as planned and he decides to live the high life. The series also stars Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn.