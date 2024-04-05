Art & Entertainment

Andrew Scott Breaks Down His Sinister Character In 'Ripley', Says He Can Understand Him

In a recent interview, Andrew Scott talked about his character in 'Ripley.' The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

X
Andrew Scott in 'Ripley' Photo: X
info_icon

Andrew Scott’s latest starrer, ‘Ripley’, was released worldwide on Netflix yesterday. Ever since its release, the limited series has become the talk of the town. Fans are praising Scott’s performance and the cinematography of the show. In a recent interview, the lead actor broke down his character. He talked about how he found human traits in his bone-chilling role as Tom Ripley.

In a conversation with Variety at the ‘Ripley’ premiere, Andrew Scott talked about playing the role of Tom Ripley. He talked about how his character is an isolated and lonely figure. He said that it was these qualities that helped him portray the character with ease. He said, “He’s an outsider and he’s somebody who’s quite downtrodden and somebody who’s brilliantly talented who’s on the outskirts of society. He’s a lonely — or at least an isolated — figure. And he’s put into this world full of people who are very entitled and confident, and so there was plenty of him that I found easy to attach to.”

Advertisement

Scott continued, “I always say he’s not a natural-born killer. He’s not bloodthirsty. He’s invited into this world; he doesn’t seek it out. And then the darkness within him emerges. So, I feel like there’s a lot of him that I can at least attempt to try and understand.”  

The actor talked about how Ripley observes people and that is similar to what actors do. Written, directed, created, and adapted by Steven Zaillian, ‘Ripley’ follows Tom Ripley on his quest to convince Dickie Greenleaf to return to the stateside from Italy. However, things do not go as planned and he decides to live the high life. The series also stars Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her