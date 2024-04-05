Andrew Scott Breaks Down His Sinister Character In 'Ripley', Says He Can Understand Him

In a conversation with Variety at the ‘Ripley’ premiere, Andrew Scott talked about playing the role of Tom Ripley. He talked about how his character is an isolated and lonely figure. He said that it was these qualities that helped him portray the character with ease. He said, “He’s an outsider and he’s somebody who’s quite downtrodden and somebody who’s brilliantly talented who’s on the outskirts of society. He’s a lonely — or at least an isolated — figure. And he’s put into this world full of people who are very entitled and confident, and so there was plenty of him that I found easy to attach to.”