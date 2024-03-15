Amitabh Bachchan Rushed To The Hospital; Undergoes Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai earlier today. As per a report on ABP, Amitabh Bachchan complained of shortness of breath which is when he was rushed to the hospital. On reaching the hospital, it was said that he would have to undergo a surgery, and it was to be a surgery of the heart – an angioplasty. Reports further state that he is doing well now, and is resting.
There has been no statement issued as of yet by the family or the hospital.
However, amidst these reports of his hospitalisation, Amitabh Bachchan did go on to X (Formerly Twitter) to post a message this morning. He posted, “T 4950 - in gratitude ever... (sic).” This post was done for sharing a video promoting his own team from the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL).
Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan had undergone a surgery on his hand. He was seen sporting a sling on his wrist during one of the photo shoots of the Indian Street Premiere League. Last year in March as well, he was injured when he was shooting ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which has been directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. There are also reports that state that he might be stepping into the shoes of Robert De Niro for the Indian remake of ‘The Intern’. Deepika Padukone is said to be playing the character portrayed by Anne Hathaway in the original Hollywood film. While Rishi Kapoor had been signed on initially to play the character, after his death, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been signed on to play the character. However, there has been no update on ‘The Intern’ for quite a long time. Besides these, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the sequels of ‘Brahmastra’.