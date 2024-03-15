Amitabh Bachchan Rushed To The Hospital; Undergoes Angioplasty

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which has been directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. There are also reports that state that he might be stepping into the shoes of Robert De Niro for the Indian remake of ‘The Intern’. Deepika Padukone is said to be playing the character portrayed by Anne Hathaway in the original Hollywood film. While Rishi Kapoor had been signed on initially to play the character, after his death, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been signed on to play the character. However, there has been no update on ‘The Intern’ for quite a long time. Besides these, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the sequels of ‘Brahmastra’.