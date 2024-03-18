Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, is celebrating her birthday today. Shweta Bachchan turned 50. While Bollywood celebrities spammed social media with wishes for her, her father Amitabh Bachchan penned a warm note for her on her birthday. He reminisced about her second birthday and talked about how she was brought to their first home, Prateeksha.
Taking to Tumblr (a micro-blogging website), Amitabh Bachchan penned a thoughtful note for Shweta Bachchan. He wrote, “A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports’...Birthdays galore... Shweta, the firstborn, and Nikhil her husband... within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age - 50 years...!”
Bachchan wrote about how he brought Shweta to Prateeksha when she was just two years old. He continued, “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old...and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings... LIFE IS A WONDER...Children and grandchildren all together...Family is the greatest bond... of love togetherness and the joys of each other... may it ever be lasting... and the family at the GOJ...? They are supreme.”
Last year, the veteran actor gifted Prateeksha to Shweta Bachchan. Shweta has two children – Navya Naveli Nanda, who runs a podcast and is an entrepreneur; and Agastya Nanda, who made his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898’ where he will be sharing the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Not much is known about his role in the film.