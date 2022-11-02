Amid Infidelity Allegations, Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Reunite To Celebrate Daughter Ziana’s Birthday

Charu Asopa might have hurled both abuse and infidelity allegations against Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, but the two got together to celebrate their daughter Ziana’s first birthday, with his side of the family.

Sharing glimpses from Ziana’s birthday, Rajeev wrote on Instagram, With my birthday girl.” The pictures featured his parents and nieces — Renee and Alisah — in attendance at a restaurant. Neither did Sushmita or Charu feature in Rajeev’s post.

However, Charu was also present at the gathering because she also posted pictures of Ziana wearing the same white dress. Charu wished her daughter too and wrote, “Some cute pictures of the Birthday girl…” In the vlog shared by her, Rajeev and she are spotted interacting as well.

Meanwhile, Sushmita too wished Ziana a happy birthday on social media. She wrote, “Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan. We love you little Munchkin!!!” Both Rajeev and Charu reacted with emojis.

Speaking about Charu and Rajeev's troubled marriage, they have decided to end their relationship even after giving it a second chance. In a recent interview, Charu also revealed how Rajeev was cheating on her when she was pregnant.

She even opened up about Rajeev raising his hand to her and said, “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start.”

The couple got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2021.