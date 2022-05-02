Monday, May 02, 2022
Amber Heard Fires PR Agency Amidst Ongoing Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp, Reports

Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard, alleging that she defamed him in a 2018 op-ed essay for the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse.

Updated: 02 May 2022 12:20 pm

Actor Amber Heard has reportedly fired her whole public relations staff and abruptly moved to a new one. According to reports, the actress took the dramatic action because she was 'upset' by the headlines surrounding her behaviour in her current defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The high-profile defamation action has been ongoing since April 11 on the outskirts of Washington, DC.

According to the New York Post, sources reveal that Heard moved to a new PR agency in the middle of the trial after becoming unhappy with the negative publicity. According to a source, "she doesn't like bad headlines." According to another source, Heard is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard, alleging that she defamed him in a 2018 op-ed essay for the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse. They argue that the article harmed his cinematic career and reputation. Following claims of domestic violence, the actor was fired from his main role in the Fantastic Beasts film trilogy. Heard's attorneys claim that it is not defamation because Heard did not name Depp in the article and wrote it in the public interest.

Depp has already testified in the trial, which has been going on for three weeks. Depp said in his evidence that he was the victim of abuse at the hands of Heard, not the other way around. Heard is scheduled to testify in a few days.

The trial in America comes less than two years after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that called him a "wife-beater." A judge in London's High Court concluded that he had frequently abused Heard and placed her in dread of her life.

Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary, a film based on Hunter S. Thompson's novel. They married in 2015, but divorced within a year. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

